NBC's CELAC Report – Friday July 14th 2023

A delegation led by Prime Minister Dr. Gonsalves will leave the state today to attend the EU-CELAC meeting to be held in Brussels next week. Dione John has more in today's CELAC report.https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/CELAC-Report-14-07-23.mp3