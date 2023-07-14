The St. Lucia Olympic Committee (SLOC) has named the team for the Commonwealth Youth Games 2023 in Trinidad and Tobago from 4th to 11th August.

Tristan Dorville will compete in the 100 metres Freestyle and the 100 metres Butterfly. Naima Hazell will contest the 50 metres Freestyle and the 50 metres Breaststroke.

Naomi London and Ishmael Duran will take part in the Women’s 100 metres and 200 metres.

And Naya Jules is entered in the Men’s Javelin, with Denzel Phillips in the Men’s Shot Put and Discus.

Makeba Alcide is Head of Delegation. The Track and Field coach is Claude Charlemagne with Andy Edward the Swimming Coach.

