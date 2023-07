MRS ELSELMA LAUREN MILLINGTON better known as GRANNY MILLO and COMPANY of Green Hill died on Sunday July 9th at the age of 88. The funeral takes place on Sunday July 23rd at the Green Hill Evangelical Church. The body lies at the church from 9:00am. The Service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related