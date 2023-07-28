Ministry of Agriculture adopts approach to eliminate the Giant African Snail

The Ministry of Agriculture is adopting a four-pronged approach to eliminate the invasive Giant African Snail, which has been declared to be a pest here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Agricultural Officer in the Plant Protection and Quarantine Unit, Michael Delplesche said the snail was first detected in Questelles on June 28th.

Mr. Delplesche outlined the steps being taken by the Unit to eliminate the Giant African Snail.

Photo credit: Evolution Reptiles

