PM Gonsalves calls for a permanent African Union/Caricom Commission
A call has been made here for the establishment of a permanent African Union/Caricom Commission, to facilitate the implementation of development projects.
The issue was raised by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during a Media Briefing last Saturday, following discussions with a high-level delegation from the African Export-Import Bank.
The delegation from the African Export-Import Bank was led by President of the Bank, Professor Benedict Oramah.
