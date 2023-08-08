A call has been made here for the establishment of a permanent African Union/Caricom Commission, to facilitate the implementation of development projects.

The issue was raised by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during a Media Briefing last Saturday, following discussions with a high-level delegation from the African Export-Import Bank.

The delegation from the African Export-Import Bank was led by President of the Bank, Professor Benedict Oramah.

Photo credit: API, NBC, VC3

