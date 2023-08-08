A Regional Preparatory Meeting for the Caribbean SIDS for the 4th International Conference on SIDS officially opened here this morning.

The meeting is expected to run up until August 10th 2023.

Delivering remarks at this morning’s opening, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Keisal Peters called for collective advocacy as she spoke of the numerous challenges faced by Small Island Developing States.

Minister Peters said although there has been progress, new challenges continue to emerge as there are still limitations that hamper Small Island Developing States from achieving their goals.

