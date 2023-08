AHSHEKA KATRINA SHAFANA ASHTON better known as SHEA-KEY of Richmond Hill died on Monday July 24th at the age of 11. The funeral takes place on Sunday August 13th at the Mara-natha Adventist Church, Block 2000. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

