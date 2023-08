A Memorial Service for the late MR ASBERTH WINSTON DASILVA better known as DANNY of Brooklyn, New York formerly of Lowmans Hill who died on 13th April 2020 will take place on Saturday August 12th at the New Testament church of God, Lowmans Hill. The Service begins at 10am. Interment will be at the Lowmans Hill Cemetery.

