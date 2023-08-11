Emancipation month continues with a virtual chat program today

The Emancipation Month of activities continue today with a special program being hosted by the Organization of American States (OAS).

Cultural Officer, Maxine Browne told NBC News, that the OAS is hosting a virtual chat program today via the online Zoom Platform, to showcase indigenous foods.

Miss Browne said the program will focus on indigenous identities and encouraging people to consume more indigenous foods.

Miss Browne said the program of activities will continue this Saturday with a Community Cultural Caravan in Greggs commencing at 5pm.

Emancipation Month is being observed with the theme: Embracing Our Past, Forging Ahead in the Future

Photo credit: NBC Files

