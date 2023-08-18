Three Vincentians participating in international Mandarin singing competition

Three students from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College – SVGCC Mandarin Class, named Abigail Richards, Jolesia Pope, and Tansha George, are set to represent this country in the highly anticipated Taiwan ICDF Mandarin Singing Competition.

According to a release, the event, featuring participants from ten countries, aims to celebrate language and musical diversity while fostering cross-cultural exchange.

The participating countries include St. Christopher, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Belize, Haiti, Guatemala, Paraguay, Turkey, Palau, and Jordan, the release says.

The rest of the release:

Esteemed judges comprising experts in Mandarin language education and music will evaluate the performances and select the top three winners. The first prize winner will receive USD$300, the second prize winner will be awarded USD$200, and the third prize winner will receive USD$100. Additionally, there will be a “YouTube Popularity Award” for ten participants, each receiving USD$50.

To promote SVG on a global platform, the three students and their Mandarin instructor Yuhui Huang have chosen picturesque locations in the country for filming. The enchanting settings of Arnos Vale, Fort Charlotte, and the New Testament Church of God in Lowmans Hill serve as the backdrop for the students’ performances.

Although these three students are relatively new to the Mandarin language, they have displayed exceptional linguistic clarity and impressive vocal precision. This remarkable achievement is the result of the concerted efforts of their Mandarin language teacher, Yuhui Huang, and the students themselves as they diligently practiced and honed their skills. We extend our best wishes to Abigail Richards, Jolesia Pope, and Tansha George as they participate in the competition and aim for outstanding results.

Furthermore, we encourage all Vincentians to show their support for these talented students by engaging with their competition videos on YouTube. Liking, commenting, and sharing their performances will not only boost their morale but also spotlight the linguistic and musical talent present in the country.

Jolesia’s video

Abby’s video

Tansha’s video

