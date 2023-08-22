Obituaries MR WINSTON STAPLETON Noel August 22, 2023 1 min read Share This Article:FacebookTwitterLinkedInEmailTumblrPrint MR WINSTON STAPLETON better known as SPOON MAN and LONE SOME of Yorkshire, England formerly of Rose Hall died on Wednesday August 2nd at the age of 77. The funeral takes place on Tuesday September 5th in Yorkshire, England. Like this:Like Loading... Related Continue Reading Previous: MR KINGSLEY DEREK SHALLOWNext: MR JAMES ANDRE FRANCOIS Related Stories MS LERIS PRESCOTT 1 min read Obituaries MS LERIS PRESCOTT August 22, 2023 MRS DORNA MARIA PARSONS 1 min read Obituaries MRS DORNA MARIA PARSONS August 22, 2023 MRS ELMA ELCINA REGIS 1 min read Obituaries MRS ELMA ELCINA REGIS August 22, 2023