Vegetable production will receive significant attention from the Ministry of Agriculture to coincide with Sandals Resort’s opening

The Ministry of Agriculture will be placing significant focus on vegetable production in time for opening of the Sandals Resort next year.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar speaking on NBC Radio this morning said that next year they would not want to see requests for more import permits to bring more vegetables to the country.

The Minister of the Agriculture encouraged the farmers to diversify their farming with crops that have a shorter reaping period.

Photo credit: Ministry of Agriculture

Like this: Like Loading...

Related