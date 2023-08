MR ARTHUR CORNELIUS LEWIS better known as GLOBAL of Diamonds Village and San Souci died on Monday July 17th at the age of 78. The funeral takes place Sunday August 27th at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, New Grounds. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the New Adelphi Cemetery.

