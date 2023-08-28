Deputy Director of the Social Protection Unit assures less fortunate persons the unit’s continued assistance

Denise Harold Deputy Director of the Social Protection Unit within the Ministry of National Mobilization has assured less fortunate persons across the country that the Unit will continue to offer them services.

Harold gave the assurance on the On the Beat program aired on NBC Radio last week.

Miss Harold said the services offered by the Unit extend form the cradle to the grave.

Miss Harold said the Unit also offers Disaster Relief, Family Support and other financial services to Vincentians including the elderly and persons with disabilities.

The On the Beat program focused on the Topic The Ministry of National Mobilization’s Social Protection Unit, its Roles and Responsibilities.

Photo credit: NBC Radio

