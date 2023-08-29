Farmers and Fisherfolks encouraged to attend Agriculture Mini Trade Fair this afternoon
Farmers and Fisherfolk are being encouraged to attend this afternoon’s Agriculture Mini Trade Fair, hosted by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Co-operative Credit Union, in collaboration with the One St. Vincent Group OSV
Marketing Manager at the Teachers Credit Union, Melissa Yorke-Nicholls said the Trade Fair commences at 1pm today at the compound of the Credit Union
Mrs. Yorke-Nicholls said the One St. Vincent Group (OSV) has a wide range of machinery on sale that can significantly enhance the farming and fishing industries in the country and the Teachers Credit Union has created a special loan-product to offer additional resources to Farmers and Fisher-folk.
Mrs. Yorke-Nicholls said this afternoon’s program is open to all members of the public and not just members of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Co-operative Credit Union.
Photo credit: OSV