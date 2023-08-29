Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has assured Vincentians that efforts are continuing to address the challenges which persist in relation to intra-regional air transport.

The Prime Minister gave the assurance, during a media briefing at Cabinet room this morning.

Dr. Gonsalves said he has studied a document which he received from the President of the Caribbean Development Bank, concerning the re-establisment of a regional airline.

The Prime Minister said there is still work to be done.

Photo credit: API, NBC, VC3

