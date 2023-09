MRS ELSIE ADINA TRUMPET DOUGLAS better known as NARTY of Spring Village, North Leeward died on Friday August 4th at the age of 99. The funeral takes place on Sunday October 1st at the Eden Memorial Seventh Day Adventist Church, Spring Village. The body lies at the church from 10am. Tributes begin at 11:00. The Service begins at Noon. Burial will be at the Spring Village Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related