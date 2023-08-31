The time is now for pension reform – says Finance Minister

The time is now right for pension reform to be implemented in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, according to Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves.

Minister Gonsalves made the point as he addressed the gathering in attendance at a Panel Discussion hosted by the National Insurance Services, NIS, last night.

The discussion focused on the 11th Actuarial Report of the NIS, and examined the topic: Embracing Pension Reform to Secure Our Future Together

Minister Gonsalves said, following a period of consultations, recommendations on pension reform will be included in the National Budget.

Meanwhile, Actuary, Derek Osbourne, one of the Panelists in last night s discussion, outlined some recommendations to safeguard pensions.

