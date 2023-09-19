The Technical and Vocational Education Unit in the Ministry of Education is partnering with the National Broadcasting Corporation to implement a pilot program, offering National Vocational Qualification Certification (NVQ) for Third Form students.

NBC’s Assistant General Manager with responsibility for Public Relations and Administration Demion Mctair provided details of the programme during the Talk Yuh Talk program on NBC radio this morning.

Mr. McTair said at the end of the program, the students from the three participating schools should be able to operate independently in an on air radio studio.

At the end of the program, students will receive a level two NVQ certificate in Radio Broadcasting, which can qualify them to work at a radio station.

Photo credit: NBC’s Demion McTair

