Sports Against Crime Project continues to strengthen

Minister of Public Service, Consumer Affairs and Sports, Frederick Stephenson said a number of programs have been held as part of the Sports Against Crime project since its inception and work will continue to strengthen this project.

He made this statement while responding to a question in Parliament recently.

Minister Stephenson said the parliament has approved two hundred thousand dollars in the 2023 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for the Sports Against Crime project and these funds will be used during the last quarter of this year to further develop the program.

Minister Stephenson said a number of activities have been held as part of the Sports Against Crime project to engage people across the country in sporting activities as a way of Crime reduction.

Minister Stephenson said the Ministry of Sports will be holding a number of activities for this year’s Independence Celebrations as part of the Sports Against Crime project.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related