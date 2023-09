MRS VELDA ANGELA MASCOLL HARE-WOOD better known as MAVIS of Barbados formerly of Richland Park died on Thursday September 7th at the age of 56. The funeral takes place tomorrow, (Friday September 22nd ) at the St. Barnabas Anglican Church. The service begins at 3:00 pm. Burial will be Mount Friendship, Barbados.

