The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is encouraging persons to take all the necessary precautions to continue to protect themselves and those at greater risk from Dengue Fever, such as children and persons with pre-existing health conditions.

The Ministry says, for the period of January to September 21, 2023, the Epidemiology Unit in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment recorded a total of 15 cases of dengue fever.

The Ministry noted that this number of cases is within the threshold expected, and there have been no reported deaths due to dengue recorded to date.

Dengue Fever is a mosquito- borne illness that is caused by the bite of a mosquito carrying the virus that causes dengue. Persons are encouraged to seek care early from their health care provider if they are experiencing: fever accompanied with nausea, vomiting, skin rash, body aches and pains, swollen glands and headache.

The Ministry says persons should also pay attention to the warning signs of severe dengue fever. These signs usually begin on the first day or two after the fever goes away, and may include: severe stomach pain; persistent vomiting, bleeding from the gums or nose, blood in the urine, stool or vomit, bleeding under the skin which might look like bruising, and difficult or rapid breathing.

The Ministry adds that testing for Dengue Fever, Zika and Chikungunya is available free at Government Health facilities.

And, the Ministry reminded residents that the best protection against dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases is to reduce mosquito breeding sites by keeping surroundings clean and clear.

