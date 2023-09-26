Obituaries MRS IVY GOOD-RIDGE-WILLIAMS Noel September 26, 2023 1 min read Share This Article:FacebookTwitterLinkedInEmailTumblrPrint MRS IVY GOOD-RIDGE-WILLIAMS better known as DOLL of New York formerly of Biabou died on Tuesday September 19th at the age of 82. The funeral takes place on Saturday September 30th in New York. Like this:Like Loading... Related Continue Reading Previous: MRS DOTSY MARCELLA BAKERNext: MS ANN LIZINA QUASHIE Related Stories MS ANN LIZINA QUASHIE 1 min read Obituaries MS ANN LIZINA QUASHIE September 26, 2023 MRS DOTSY MARCELLA BAKER 1 min read Obituaries MRS DOTSY MARCELLA BAKER September 26, 2023 MS MARIE THERESA WILLIAMS 1 min read Obituaries MS MARIE THERESA WILLIAMS September 26, 2023