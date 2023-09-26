Police are continuing investigations into a motor vehicle collision which occurred last Sunday, September 24 in San Souci.

Police say at about 6:45 pm on Sunday, officers stationed at the Colonaire Police Station responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision that occurred along the San Souci Public Road.

The collision involved Motor Vehicle HV-443, a grey Toyota Noah Van owned and driven by Iran James of South Rivers, Motor Vehicle P-9206, a grey Suzuki Escudo Jeep, owned by Delano Toney of Colonaire and driven by Lafleur France of Chapmans Village and a multi-coloured Motorcycle, PT- 918, driven by Dario Browne of South Rivers.

Police say the rider of Motorcycle PT-918 sustained injuries about his body. He was taken to the Georgetown Medical Complex for medical attention and was later transferred to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital where he is currently a patient.

Motor Vehicles HV-443 and P-9206 were slightly damaged whilst PT-918 was extensively damaged.

Anyone with information regarding the accident is encouraged to contact the Officer-in-charge of the Eastern Division at 458-6229, or any Police Station or Police Officer. The Police say all information received would be treated confidentially.

