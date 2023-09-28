Over thirty-five persons in Glen benefited from PRYME Grants

Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves says over thirty-five young people in Glen have already benefitted from the Grants under the Promoting Youth Micro Enterprise (PRYME) program.

Speaking at the official opening of the Shops at Glen on Monday, Minister Gonsalves said the PRYME Program continues to positively impact the lives of young Vincentians.

The Shops at Glen facility was constructed at a cost of 500-thousand dollars, and the occupants are only required to pay a fee of five dollars per month

Minister Gonsalves, who is also the Parliamentary Representative for the area said the shop owners can lose the shop if they fail to adhere to the requirements.

