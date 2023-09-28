Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is optimistic about the Sandals Beaches Resorts Project, which he says will bring economic benefits the country.

The Company is currently hosting a job fair for several positions at the new Resort at Buccament, which is expected to open next year.

Speaking on NBC Radio yesterday, Prime Minister Gonsalves said Vincentians have been turning out in their numbers at the Kingstown Baptist Church

Photo credit: NBC Live

