Lions Club of Kingstown SVG launched its annual Breast Cancer Project

The Lions Club of Kingstown SVG has launched its annual Breast Cancer Project to observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The project dubbed Bosom Buddies will offer free breast cancer screenings during the month of October.

Persons who are desirous of accessing the free screenings are asked to contact Dr. Malcolm Grant at telephone number 570-9300, Dr. Maurice Robertson at 457-2598/494-3040 or 530-5783.

They may also contact the Lions Club of Kingstown SVG via its Facebook page for more information.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is observed annually during the month of October.

