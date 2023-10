HeatSeekers won last weekend’s 3ex3 Basketball Championship at the New Montrose Basketball Facility.

They beat Bequia Ballers 21-14 in the Final.

The six teams in the Championship played a round robin competition in two Groups of 3 Teams with the two top teams in each Group advancing to the next stage of the Championship in which Bequia Ballers beat Dyamonds 21-13, and HeatSeekers defeated Mavrix 1 16-12.

