Hosts, Pakistan emerged as world champions by overpowering West Indies by 152 runs in the final of the Inaugural Over 40s Cricket Global Cup at National Bank Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan last Monday.

Skipper, Misbah-ul-Haq’s fluent century enabled Pakistan Over-40s to score 328-4 in their 45 overs before dismissing the West Indies Over-40s for 176 off 38.5 overs with leg-spinner Abdul Qadir taking 6-35.

