World Teachers Day is observed today

Teachers across St Vincent and Grenadines join the world in celebrating World Teachers Day.

Nichole Martindayle 1st Vice President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union said that teachers are crucial to education.

Martindayle who is also a teacher at the CW Prescod Primary School said that the Teachers Union is pausing today and sending messages of appreciation to teachers.

Minister of Education Curtis King has also extended greetings to teachers island-wide.

Speaking to NBC news, the Education Minister asked that all students, parents, guardians and stakeholders in the education industry take time to show appreciation for the hard working teachers.

This year’s Teacher’s appreciation Day is celebrated with the theme: “The Teachers We Need for the Education We Want: The Global Imperative to Reverse the Teacher Shortage”

