Over four thousand persons currently on the Government’s Public Assistance program – says Minister of National Mobilization

Minister of National Mobilization, Dr. Orando Brewster said a total of four thousand, five hundred and fifty-one persons across the country are currently on the Government’s Public Assistance program.

He made this statement as he responded to a question by Opposition Senator Israel Bruce in Parliament earlier this week.

Minister Brewster said one thousand nine hundred and sixty eight males are currently on the program as well as two thousand four hundred and forty-five females.

Minister Brewster also outlined some of the factors that are considered by his Ministry to determine if someone is qualified to receive public assistance.

Photo credit: NBC Files

