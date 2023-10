Two teams selected at the conclusion of the WINLOTT Windward Islands Senior Men’s Super50 Cricket Championship which ended last Sunday will play three Trial matches at the Sion Hill Playing Field today, Friday and Sunday.

The Trials are for possible selection to the Windward Islands Volcanoes team for the 2023 Cricket West Indies Super50 Tournament later this month.

The matches are scheduled to bowl off at 9.30 a. m each day.

