Cashville beat Layou Under-17s 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw in regulation time in the Layou Village Knock-out Football Championship at the Layou Playing Field yesterday afternoon.

Tomorrow at 4.30 p. m Parsha will meet Buccament in another Knock-out Championship match at the Layou Playing Field.

The Championship is being sponsored by the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation.

