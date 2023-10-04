SVG makes strong showing at their debut in the 5th Caribbean Development Archery Championship

St Vincent and the Grenadines put in a creditable performance at their debut in the 5th Caribbean Development Archery Championship which ended in Tobago on Sunday.

The 6-member team won 1 gold, 2 silver and a bronze medal.

The gold medal came from Jared Nichols and Divya Jiandani in the Recurve Beginner Under-18/Under-21 Combined Mixed Team.

Jared Nichols won a silver medal in the Recurve Beginer Under-21 Men. Divya Jiandani also won silver in the Recurve Beginner Under-18 Women, and Mariel Burgin won bronze in the Recurve Senior Mixed Team.

176 archers from 11 countries competed at the event at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Scarborough, Tobago from the 29th September to 1st October.

Photo credit: SVG Archery Association

