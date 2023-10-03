“IN D STREETS” heads to South Rivers

The Youlou Pan Movement (YPM) said its initiative to take Steel Pan Music to members of the public dubbed “IN D STREETS” will head to the community of South Rivers this Sunday October 8th.

President of the Youlou Pan Movement Rodney Small told NBC News, this follows the very successful recent program which took place at the Glenside Recreational Center in the Mesopotamia Valley on Sunday September 24th.

Mr. Small thanked everyone who supported the Mesopotamia edition of IN D STREETS as he highlighted that the South Rivers event will feature a wide range of traditional activities for the entire family.

Mr. Small is encouraging everyone out to South Rivers from 3pm this Saturday to support the Pan IN D STREETS event.

He also thanked everyone who continue to play a role in making the program a success.

