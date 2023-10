MS ADRIEL POMPEY of Eastern Quarry, Laventille, Trinidad formerly of Questelles died on Sunday October 1st at the age of 61. The funeral takes place tomorrow, Saturday October 7th at the Divine Encounter Fellowship Ministries International, Rag-go Road. The Service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Tuna Puna Public Cemetery.

