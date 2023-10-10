A Breadfruit Festival will be held tomorrow

The Ministry of Agriculture will host a Breadfruit Festival tomorrow to coincide with activities to commemorate World Food Day on October 16th.

The Breadfruit Festival will be held at the Dumbarton Agricultural Station with the theme “Water is Life – Breadfruit for Food Security”.

The Cordinator of the festival is Dr. Nicole Timm – Animal Nutritionist in the Animal Health and Production Division of the Ministry of Agriculture.

She says the objective is to sensitize persons of the various ways in which Breadfruit can be utilized to ensure food security.

Dr. Timm says tomorrow’s event will showcase the different varieties of Breadfruit.

The Breadfruit Festival is scheduled to begin at 11 tomorrow morning.

Photo credit: Ministry of Agriculture

