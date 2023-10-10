The 112th National Day of the Republic of China, Taiwan, was commemorated here last night with a reception

A Reception was held here last night to celebrate the 112th National Day of the Republic of China, Taiwan.

Several Dignitaries and friends of Taiwan attended the Reception hosted by the Taiwanese Embassy here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

In her address at the event, Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Her Excellency Fiona Fan restated their commitment to fostering greater cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile … Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves spoke about the significance of the diplomatic relations between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China, Taiwan.

And, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Keisal Peters said St. Vincent and the Grenadines is honoured to celebrate this important milestone with Taiwan.

