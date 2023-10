Over the past 20 year more than $100 million EC worth of healthcare delivery has been provide to St Vincent and the Grenadines by the World Pediatric Project (WPP).

This was revealed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on Radio on Sunday.

According to Prime Minister Gonsalves, the WPP has done remarkable service to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related