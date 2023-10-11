Windward Islands Volcanoes names squad

A 14-member Windward Islands Volcanoes team have been named for this year’s Regional Super/50 Cricket Championship from 17th October to 12th November in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Team will be captained by Andre Fletcher, with Alick Athanaze the vice-captain.

The other members of the team are Sunil Ambris, Johnson Charles, Darel Cyrus, Kenneth Dembar, Shadrack Descarte, Larry Edward, Kavem Hodge, Ryan John, Shermon Lewis, Jeremy Solozano, Shamar Springer and Tevyn Walcott.

Former St Vincent and the Grenadines, Windward Islands and West Indies left-arm, medium pacer, Kenroy Peters is the coach, with former Dominica, Windward Islands and Combined Islands opening batsman, Lockhart Sebastien, the Manager.

