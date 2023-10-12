The Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines is aiming to upgrade and improve the faculty at the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.

Speaking on Radio on Sunday, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves who also holds the portfolio of Tertiary Education, said he wants to broaden the scope of programs offered currently.

The Prime Minister is also looking to create a Center of Continuing and General Education.

Photo credit: St.Vincent and the Grenadines Community College

