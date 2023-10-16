Jamaica and Honduras are on their way to the 2023-24 CONCACAF Nations League Quarter-finals after victories against Haiti and Cuba respectively, while Suriname staved off relegation by beating Grenada on the final match day of Group B League A yesterday.

Jamaica clinched the top spot in Group B by rallying for a 3-2 victory over Haiti at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

Jamaica finished in first place with 10 points to book their Quarter-final spot, while Haiti finished with 3 points and have been relegated to League B.

In a must-win match for both teams, Honduras topped Cuba 4-0 in Honduras to qualify for the Quarter-finals.

Honduras finished second in the group with seven points, while Cuba completed their campaign in third-place with 5 points.

