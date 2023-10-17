Defending Champions, England suffered a major shock in the ICC Men’s 50-Overs Cricket World Cup yesterday in Delhi, India, beaten by 69 runs by Afghanistan.

It was their first defeat by Afghanistan in any format. It does not end their chances in the Tournament, but leaves them with little room for manoeuvre in their final six group stage matches.

After a lacklustre bowling performance allowed Afghanistan to reach 284 off 49.5 overs, England were dismissed for 215 off 40.3 overs.

Jonny Bairstow fell lbw to left-handed fast bowler, Fazalhaq Farooqi in the second over. Joe Root was bowled by Mujeeb Ur Rahman for 11, and Dawid Malan chipped to extra cover for 32.

Only Harry Brook, who made 66 off 61 balls, offered any resistance. England captain, Jos Buttler was the fourth to be dismissed, comprehensively bowled for 9 by fast bowler, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Afghanistan who were sent in to bat first after losing the toss had a solid foundation of 114-runs off 16.4 overs by their opening batsmen after Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 80 off 57 balls, and Ibrahim Zadran made 28 off 48 balls. Wicketkeeper/batsman Ikram Alikhil hit 58 off 66 balls, and in the lower order, Mujeeb Ur Rahman contributed 28 off 16 balls, and leg-spinner, Rashid Khan made 23 off 22 balls to take Afghanistan to their total of 284.

For England, leg-spinner, Adil Rashid took back some control with 3-42.

The final scores: Afghanistan 284 off 49.5 overs, England 215 off 30.3 overs.

It was Afghanistan’s second win at a 50-Over Cricket World Cup, and was celebrated wildly by their loud support in the ground.

England, looking to defend the title they won four years ago, have now lost two of their opening three matches. They will next play against in-form South Africa on Saturday in Mumbai.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related