Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal outplayed Bosnia-Herzegovina in a one-sided Euro 2024 qualifier.

The 38-year-old, Ronaldo put Portugal ahead with a penalty before scoring his 127th international goal to make it 2-0.

They scored all five goals before half-time, with Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix also netting in a dominant display.

The result means that Portugal, who sealed qualification on Friday, stay top of Group J with a 100% record.

They have scored 32 goals and conceded just twice in their eight matches so far, with Ronaldo netting nine in his seven appearances during the campaign.

Also, in Group J, Iceland gained a 4-0 win over Liechtenstein in Iceland, Slovakia defeated Luxembourg 1-0 in Luxembourg.

