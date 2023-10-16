PM Gonsalves welcomes Colombian Reparations Commission

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has welcomed the establishment in Colombia of a Reparations Commission for native genocide and the enslavement of African Bodies.

Prime Minister Gonsalves attended the launch of the commission last Thursday in Colombia, at the invitation of Vice President Francia Marquez.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said it was a great initiative and stated that the joint work between the Caribbean Diaspora and Africa is essential in this regard.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by St, Vincent and the Grenadines Ambassador to Venezuela, Gareth Bynoe and Chairman of the SVG Reparations Commission Adrian Odle.

Photo credit: Office of the Prime Minister

