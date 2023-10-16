Several police officers will participate in a course on crime scene management

Several Police Officers will be involved in a Crime Scene Management Course tomorrow at the Argyle Fire Station Training Room.

The training will be jointly hosted by the CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS), and the Regional Security System (RSS) in collaboration with the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF).

A release from Police Public Relations Department says the objective of this training is to improve the competence, capability, and performance of police officers to secure, preserve, examine, and manage crime scenes.

The expected outcome is to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of investigating all types of crimes.

Dr. Andre Clarke, Chief of Operations and Intelligence at CARICOM IMPACS and one of the primary facilitators said it is imperative that they they train officers as part of our crime and security strategy”.

Major Kerry Waterman, Chief of Operations at the Regional Security System will be the other facilitator during the training.

He noted that “there is an inherent need for continued training for law enforcement agencies to augment the region’s ability to safeguard the integrity of forensics and exhibits.

The training course will begin tomorrow at 9am and will culminate on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. with a practical exercise.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related