MR HEZRON SAMUEL better known as AKEEM of Coconut Range, Campden Park died on Monday October 2nd at the age of 33. The funeral takes place on Sunday October 29th at the Good News Seventh Day Adventist church, Campden Park. The body lies at the church from 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Lowmans Hill Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related