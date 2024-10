MS JOYCE HENRY better known as JOY-C of Glen formerly of Georgetown died on Sunday September 29th at the age of 80. The funeral takes place on Saturday October 26th. There will be a viewing of the body from 10:00 am and a service at 11:00 at the Fundamental Bible Church, Gibson Corner, then a viewing and tributes from 12:30 pm at the Georgetown Methodist Church. Burial will be at the Georgetown Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related