Latest News News & Sports NBC's Special Report- Thursday 24th October,2024 Z Jack October 24, 2024 The Ministry of Health is continuing to raise awareness on ending discrimination against persons living with HIV. Gailorn Browne has more in today's Special Report https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/SVG-HIV-SPECIAL-REPORT.mp3