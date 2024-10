MRS AGATHA GELLIZEAU GREAVES also known as SISTER GELIZEAU and GRANNY of Campden Park died on Tuesday October 22nd at the age of 76. The funeral takes place tomorrow, (Friday October 25th ) at the Church of Christ, Kingstown. The viewing at tributes begin at 10:30 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

